Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is racing hearts with her latest workout photos. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Malaika is acing her yoga routine like a pro with a bright smile on her face. Looking absolutely stunning, the photos of Malaika Arora are stealing hearts and making the fans go gaga over her. Have a look at the viral photo here-

Be it Chaiyyan Chaiyyan or Munni Badnaam Hui, if the song features Malaika Arora, it is sure to emerge as a chartbuster. With her sensational dance moves and on-screen charm, the stunning actor has carved a space for herself not just in the hearts of audience but also the Bollywood industry. Known as one of the celebrities who have made the trend of the gym looks to gain popularity in India, Malaika is stealing hearts with her latest photo.

Performing a yoga asana with absolute ease and perfection, Malaika is giving major fitness goals in her latest post. Dressed in a white bralet paired with black yoga pants and half-up-half-down hairdo, Malaika is all smiles in a yoga boat pose and is chilling like an absolute boss lady. In another photo going viral, she can be seen striking a pose with social media influence Malini Aggarwal.

Have a look at the photos here:

Before this, Malaika had shared a video in which she can be seen attempting a tough exercise on a cadillac and acing it like a pro. While performing the sequence that requires core strength, hard work and determination, Malaika is dressed in a black bralet and matching thigh-high shorts.

Malaika is currently in the news for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the Ishqzaade actor added fuel to the fire when he admitted being in a relationship on Koffee with Karan 6. On the work front, Malaika is currently the judge of Colors’ talent-based show India’s Got Talent.

