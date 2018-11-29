Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is known for her sensational dance numbers, is stealing hearts with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Malaika and her stylist, the diva is seen raising temperatures with a sexy black and grey sheer dress. Looking absolutely breathtaking, the photo is making fans go gaga over her. Have a look at Malaika Arora's latest photo here-

Malaika Arora photos: Known for her sensational dance moves and on-screen charm, Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest personalities of B0llywood. Be it her gym looks or ravishing appearances on reality shows, the diva knows how to make jaws drop with her super-hot avatar. However, it is her latest look that has got everyone talking. Well, for all the right reasons. Taking everyone by a pleasant surprise, Malaika took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Looking like an absolute stunner, Malaika is seen donning a sheer grey body-hugging dress with black strap details. As the dress accentuates her hourglass figure and beautiful curves, Malaika has completed her look with her luscious hair tied in a top knot and a few hair strands framing her face and minimal accessories.

Before this, Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-judging talent show India’s Got Talent with Malaika, took to his official Instagram account to share a photo in which the diva is flaunting the same look. While Malaika looks stunning as ever in the designer ensemble, Karan Johar is making a statement in a shimmery black jacket and ripped black denim.

Garnered over 280K likes and 245K likes respectively, the photos are getting a lot of love from social media users on Instagram. With this, fans and followers of the diva have flooded the comment section with compliments praising her gorgeous looks. Earlier, a video from the sets of India’s Got Talent got viral in which Malaika can be seen flaunting her dance moves on Dilbar.

Have a look at the video here:

Check out Malaika Arora’s stunning photos here:

