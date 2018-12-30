Known to race hearts with her glamorous avatar, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has finally wrapped up the shooting of the talent-based reality show India's Got Talent. At the grand finale of the show, Malaika was spotted wearing a stunning white sheer gown styled with an emerald necklace. As the diva strikes a pose for the camera, Malaika is a sight to behold in her latest photoshoot.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is absolutely breathtaking and there is no doubt about it. Be it ruling the 70mm screen with her sensational dance moves on songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui to the latest Hello Hello to being the paparazzi’s favourite, Malla (as she is lovingly called) never misses an opportunity to stun everyone. Being the fashionista that she is, Malaika turned up at the finale of India’s Got Talent wearing the most gorgeous dress and we are starstruck.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who personally looks after the styling of Malaika Arora, took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photos from the grand finale. Looking absolutely mesmerising, Malaika is seen donning a shimmery body-hugging gown that complements her body type perfectly.

Adding a pop of colour with an emerald necklace, Malaika rounded off her look with smokey eye makeup, bronzed look and blowdried hair. One look at the photos and you would not be able to take your eyes off Malaika in the photos. Needless to say, the diva’s glamorous avatar is receiving a lot of love from social media users on the Internet. The photo reposted by Malaika on her Instagram account is already on a spree to become her most liked photo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More