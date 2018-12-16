Known to charm the audience with her sensational dance moves, Malaika Arora is impressing everyone with her style choice. As the diva was recently spotted in and about the Mumbai city, she was seen taking inspiration from Kim Kardashian for latest look. Donning a crop top with faux leather pants, Malaika looks super hot in her latest photos. Take a look.

From her Chaiyya Chaiyya days to till date, Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora has continued to woo everyone with her sensational dance moves and too hot to handle persona. However, apart from her on-screen and off-screen appearances, it is often her style game that ends up garnering attention and raising the hotness quotient. On December 15, Malaika was spotted in and about the town by the paparazzi and we couldn’t help but take a look at her OTTD.

Donning a grey cropped top with faux leather leggings and silver heels, Malaika looked breathtaking in her gorgeous avatar. With soft curly hair parted in the middle and nude yet glowing makeup, the diva completed her look with a holographic silver sling bag and flaunted her washboard abs in the uber-hot attire.

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s casual yet glam look here:

As sultry and glamorous as it looks, Malaika’s chic styling reminds us of Hollywood controversial star Kim Kardashian. With slender mid-riff and curvaceous figure, one cannot help but notice the similarity between their fashion face-off.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the talent-based reality show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. Before this, she was also a part of India’s Next Top Model Season 4. In recent days, Malaika is also the news for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Have a look at her latest photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More