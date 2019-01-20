Bollywood Munni Malaika Arora is among the most charming faces of the Bollywood industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with major fashion and fitness goals. Recently, the diva's pic dressed in a golden dress is currently gaining many hearts on Instagram. Have a look at the picture–

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is among the hottest actors in the industry. The sensation masters the talent of gaining attention on social media and is often seen giving major fitness and fashion goals to her fans. The beauty has her own style game and flaunts herself well in every outfit she carries. Her glamour, class, attitude is something which makes her fans crazy after her. Recently, the actor’s pic dressed in a golden dress is gaining millions of hearts on Image-sharing platform Instagram. In the picture, she is looking stunning dressed in a shimmery dress and has completed her look with same colour stilettos. With mild makeup and soft curls, the actor is looking alluring and perfect.

Bollywood Munni leaves no chance of spreading the hotness of her dance moves and has given major hits to the industry like–Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hello Hello, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali and many more. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and looks charming in her every upload.

The hardworking actor has also appeared in numerous Television shows like–Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model and many more. Recently, the actor was also parted from her husband Arbaaz Khan. The actor has also produced films like Dabangg 2 and Dolly Ki Doli in 2010 and 2012. Though the actor is in her 40s everyone doubts upon this fact. Moreover, her gym workout videos is something which cannot be missed at all. Her flexible body and yoga sessions also garner major likes and shares on social media.

