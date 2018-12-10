Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, who is known to set trends with her gym looks, has shared her latest workout photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Malaika, the diva can be seen turning heads with her hot yoga pose. Wearing a black bralet with matching hot yoga pants, Malaika is a treat for sore eyes. Have a look at Malaika Arora's latest photo here-

Be it setting the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves to making a statement with her super-hot gym looks, Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest personalities of Bollywood industry. As she ventures into Television as a reality show host and judge, Malaika is making heads turn with her stunning looks and the Internet is in absolute awe of her.

To give her fans and followers the much-needed Monday motivation, Malaika took to her official Instagram account just a few minutes ago to share her latest photo. Striking a yoga pose, Malaika is looking super-hot in a black bralet and hot yoga pants. Giving a strong example of resilience, calmness and flexibility, the stunning lady is giving her competitors a run for their money.

In less than an hour, the photo has managed to garner more than 30K likes and the count seems unstoppable at this point, reflecting Malaika’s undeniable charm and craze among the fans. The comment section under the photo has also been flooded with compliments praising Malaika’s too hot to handle looks.

As the diva continues to grab eyeballs with her stint in reality shows like India’s Next Top Model and India’s Got Talent, Malaika is also in the buzz for her personal life. If the latest reports and paparazzi’s cameras are to go by, Malaika Arora is apparently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly, the duo are planning to tie the knot in 2019.

