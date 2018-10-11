Bollywood dancing queen Malaika Arora, who will soon be seen judging the popular reality show India's Got Talent, has been killing it on social media with her sexy and sultry photos. She has been treating her 6.2 million followers with her stunning and gorgeous photos and her latest photo has set the Internet on fire!

Bollywood dancing queen Malaika Arora, who will soon be seen judging the popular reality show India’s Got Talent, has been killing it on social media with her sexy and sultry photos. She has been treating her 6.2 million followers with her stunning and gorgeous photos and her latest photo has set the Internet on fire! Dressed in a sexy black bralette and shimmery silver lowers, Malaika Arora looks astonishing as she makes a striking pose for the camera.

Her sexy hairdo is adding up to the glam quotient in the latest Instagram post which the actress shared on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning.

Isn’t it a perfectly good morning treat for her fan? Malaika Arora is not only one of the best Bollywood dancers and item girl but is also an actor, host, and reality show judge. She has performed on some iconic dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Anarkali Disco Chali, among others and has also featured in a number of Bollywood films.

Her sexy and hot Instagram photos have made her a social media sensation and she keeps posting such amazing photos on her official Instagram account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More