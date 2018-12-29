Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is giving major fitness goals before 2018 comes to an end. Known to make headlines with her sexy gym looks, Malaika is seen sweating it out at the Pilates class. In the photo shared by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, the duo can be seen doing a handstand with effortless ease and perfection. Have a look at the photo shared by Namrata Purohit here-

The year 2018 has been a successful one for Malaika Arora on a professional and personal front. As the Bollywood diva sizzled the screens in reality shows like India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model as well as the song Hello Hello from the film Pataakha, she remained in the buzz for her link-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor. Before the year ends, Malaika decided to end the year on a high note with a pilates class and the photos of the same are giving everyone major fitness goals.

In the latest photo shared by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, the duo can be seen helping each other do a handstand in the backdrop of several workout gears. Amping up the fashion quotient, Malaika is looking gorgeous as well in a black bralet paired with matching yoga pants. Sporting a no-makeup look, Malaika has tied her hair in a top-knot.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with positive comments. With over 7 million followers, Malaika is no less than a social media sensation and manages to turn heads with her impeccable style.

Have a look at some of her stunning photos here:

