Malaika Arora workout video: Known to set the dance stage on fire with her sensational dance moves, Bollywood’s dancing queen Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actors in the Indian Film Industry. Be it sizzling the screens with her latest photo shoot or taking over social media with her hot workout videos, Malaika is a stunner and she knows it. As a pleasant surprise for her the audience, Malaika’s trainer Namrata Purohit took to her official Instagram account to share her latest workout video.

Donning a black sports bra with sexy yoga pants, Malaika Arora can be seen doing pilates in the video. As she works on her glutes and hamstrings, the diva is looking super-hot and is giving major fitness motivation to all her fans. Soon after Namrata shared the video, Malaika commented on the post that workout did result in a lot of pain but she loved it. With this, social media users are applauding Malaika’s hard work and determination in the comment section.

Along with Malaika Arora’s video, the diva also took to her official Instagram account to share photos in her gym attire. Looking fully feminine and fierce, the diva can be seen looking stunning in a white-grey tank top and white abstract print workout pants. To complete the look, the diva has added statement white slip ons and sunglasses that are taking the hotness metre a notch above.

On the work front, Malaika was seen flaunting her dance moves on Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha’s song Hello Hello. Post this, the actor is currently judging talent shows like India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s stunning photos here:

