Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is back to take away your Monday blues with her latest workout video. In the video shared by Malaika on her official Instagram account, she can be seen performing a difficult exercise on the Cadillac with absolute ease and perfection. Known to be a fashionista, Malaika is also a fitness enthusiast and has made the gym looks gain more popularity in India.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is a stunner and she knows it. Known to turn heads with her sensational dance moves and impeccable style, Malaika is also a fitness enthusiast and never fails to make headlines with her gym looks and workout videos that go viral in no time. As all of us wake up from our weekend slumber, Malaika took to her official Instagram account to post her latest video in which she is kicking away the Monday blues in style.

In the video shared by the dancing sensation, she can be been performing a tough exercise on the Cadillac that visibly requires a lot of core strength, hard work and determination. As she masters the sequence and aces it like a pro, Malaika is looking super hot in a black sports bra and thigh-high shorts with her hair tied in a low bun. Sharing the video, Malaika thanked her trainer Namrata Purohit for encouraging her.

Receiving over 1 lakh views on Instagram, the video is now a hit on social media and is going viral in no time. With this, the comment section under the video has been flooded with compliments praising Malaika and her too-hot-to-handle workout video. However, it is not the first time that Malaika has charmed social media users as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her latest photos and updates.

On the work front, Malaika is currently shooting for the talent-based reality show India’s Got Talent. The diva is seen judging the show along with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Kirron Kher.

In recent times, Malaika has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo are expected to tie the knot in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More