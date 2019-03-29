Amidst wedding rumours, Malaika Arora was spotted having me time in the beautiful beach of Maldives. Chaiyya Chaiyya who according to rumours going around the corners is all set to get hitched to Arjun Kapoor who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Panipat, was seen flaunting her flawless beauty in the latest Instagram post.

Munni Badnaam Hui fame Malaika Arora who made us groove to the beats of Gud Naalo Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Anarkali Disco Chali is one of the sexiest mommy in the town. With over 8 million followers on social media, Malaika thoroughly enjoys the love and praises she reveals from her followers and critics. Amid her wedding rumours, Malaika was spotted having me time in the Maldives. The lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful close-up picture which simply showcases her flawless beauty.

Frizzy hair, nude make-up with feather earrings, Malaika chose to post her sexy backless picture to treat her fans. Captioning the post as when time stands still exhale, Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post has definitely forced us to plan a summer break in the Maldives. The hot yet beautiful photo which was posted a few hours ago has garnered over 220, 464 likes on social media. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Malaika which is jam-packed with comments praising her beauty, take a look at it here:

Soon after the rumours of Malaika Arora getting married to Arjun Kapoor in April went viral on social media, Panipat actor’s father Boney Kapoor revealed the shocking details about Malaika and Arjun’s wedding. According to filmmaker Boney Kapoor, the rumours are not true. Well, there are reports which reveal that filmmaker daddy who lost his second wife Sridevi Boney Kapoor in 2018, is not okay with Arjun Kapoor who is currently busy shooting for Panipat, dating Chaiyya Chaiyaa star Malaika Arora.

It is said that Boney Kapoor shares a good bond with Khans who is Malaa’s former in-laws. We all know, Malaika Arora got divorced from Salman Khan’s younger brother Arbaaz Khan and has a 16-year-old boy with him. In fact, Ishaqzaade actor requested his chacha, Anil Kapoor, to convince his elder brother so that things go smoothly between Malaika Arora and Kapoor family.

