Malaika Arora photos: The Munni of Bollywood took to her official Instagram handle to give a mid-week surprise to her fans by posting a sexy photo in a shiny dress. The lady who is known for her mind-blowing performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi and Kaal Dhamaal, looks uber hot in her latest post and here's the proof to it!

Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora who is also known as the Munni of tinsel town is a definite fashionista and a social media sensation. The lady who never misses golden opportunity to surprise her fans with her sexy, hot and sizzling pictures on her official Instagram handle for her millions of fans and followers. With over 6.6 million followers on Instagram, Malaika Arora has been winning the hearts of Internet users with her stunning and gorgeous as well posts. The fitness icon of Bollywood has a figure that would make a person crazy. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika simply slayed it like a boss lady as she looked like a sexy glittery bombshell.

In a shiny grey-blue dress, Malaika Arora looks like a sexy beauty as she poses for a picture in Alena Akhmadullina dress with pearl dangles. The sexy figure, hot curves and a teasy expression on the face, made her latest Instagram post a must watch. Well, the gorgeous lady has already garnered 126,625 likes on social media within hours. The stunning lady is currently seen judging Colors’ popular show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. She is also on the panel of MTV’s popular show India’s next top model. The lady is known for her mesmerising performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi and Kaal Dhamaal.

Take a look at the sizzling photos of Malaika Arora:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More