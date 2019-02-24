Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood's badnaam Munni, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle to share her bindi love post. The gorgeous diva in her latest post is seen wearing a deep neck sequinned top. Well, messy hair-do, smokey eyes and bindi are what stole the limelight in the picture. Take a look at the photo which has set the Internet on fire:

Malaika Arora photos: Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora is one of the most beautiful divas of Bollywood industry. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring picture. Her messy hair, deep neck sequinned top with smokey eyes, set the Internet on fire. Well, what stole millions of hearts was her bindi and sensuous expressions. Treating her 7.7 million followers with a hot about last night Instagram post in Delhi, garnered over 285,564 hearts within hours of its upload.

Malaika, who barely skips a chance of making her fanbase go gaga with her sizzling photos and videos, is in headlines these days. Well, her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor is not hidden from us all. The duo is often seen having a gala time either during family dinners or at parties. In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s paternal uncle Sanjay Kapoor went on calling Arora her family in one of his Instagram photos which features Karan Johar, Mehak Kapoor and the rumoured star couple.

If you missed watching the latest picture of Malaika Arora, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her divorce with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, Malaika was noted saying that she wanted to see her child stay in a happy environment than subjected to a disruptive one. She believes her son can see that as individuals, both as individuals are happy that what they were in a marriage. She further added that her son one day said that he can see her smiling and happy.

