Malaika Arora photos: The Badnaam Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos in a black coloured outfit. The photo from an event held in Hyderabad, she is seen flaunting her flawless beauty in all smiles. Take a look at the picture that has already garnered over 135k likes on Instagram.

Malaika Arora hot photos: The badnaam munni of Bollywood Malaika Arora barely disappoints her fans when it comes to flaunting her fashion sense. She is always up with something unique and of course, knows how to add flavours to them with her sassiness. Recently, the gorgeous diva these days is enjoying all the limelight for being in a relationship with her B-Town’s Gabru Arjun Kapoor. In fact, recently the rumoured couple was spotted walking hand in hand outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Coming back to Malaika being the Internet sensation. The hot, sexy mommy who never misses a chance of setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling photo, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful pictures in a black coloured dress with frills. Her frizzy hair, nude make-up and a green coloured neck-piece simply complimented the look. Well, that’s not it! her unmissable smile was all that stole the limelight. The gorgeous diva was at the launch of a brand. She will also be the brand ambassador of the brand named Daredia constructions Hyderabad. If you missed Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to it here:

The Chaiyaan Chaiyaan fame dancer was last seen judging India’s Got Talent. Apart from Karan Johar and Kirron Kher’s reality show, she has also appeared in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model and Nachle Ve.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More