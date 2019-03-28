Malaika Arora who is back in headlines, took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring photos in a hot red coloured gown. The gorgeous diva in the picture is seen wearing a red feathered gown which is coordinated with a perfect hair-do and make-up. The beautiful latest Instagram post of Malaika Arora garnered over 128k likes.

Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora who forced us to hit the dance floor after her chartbuster song Gud Naalo Ishq Mitha hit millions of views on YouTube. Ever since then, Malaika Arora has been entertaining her fan following with her sexy dance moves in item numbers in Bollywood movies. From Maahi Ve to Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti and Hello Hello, Malaika Arora’s song just Salman Khan’s movies are always a super hit. The stunning lady who motivates us to go to the gym is a sexy mother of a 16-year-old son.

Talking about her fanbase, Malaika Arora enjoys 8 million fan following on Instagram. The gorgeous model turned dancer barely misses a chance of making her followers go gaga with her sexy pictures and videos on Instagram. Be it workout videos or her sizzling ethnic wear photos, Malaika Arora is always up with a perfect treat for her fans. Recently, Malaika surprises Instagram users with her alluring pictures in hot red feather dress.

In a red coloured gown with silver embroidery, Malaika Arora’s dress’s sleeves decked with red coloured feathers stole the limelight. Though the lady kept her make-up and hair-do simple with silver dropping earrings, her deep neck dress was all that made the entire outfit look more beautiful. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Malaika Arora that garnered over 128k likes, take a look at the post here:

According to SpotboyE reports, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s source has revealed that Malaika will walk down the aisle on April 19, this year. The invitees’ list will have to-be-bride and groom’s close friend circle like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their Bandra girl gang, with whom they are often spotted having a gala time at parties and events.

The source further revealed that newly married couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also on the guest list of Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor wedding. However, Arjun Kapoor who is currently gearing up for his Panipat role was noted saying that when there is something to talk about, the media will all know.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More