Bollywood stars are undoubtedly hell particular about how they look as it is hard to avoid shutterbugs every time. The flashing cameras have given celebrities reason to look best while heading to the gym, or any party or even at the airports. We all have now become aware that any casual look especially airport look does mean a lot for all the celebrities and stars do admit the fact that they do plan their airport looks. Recently, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai airport and a nod should be given the fact that she just slayed the airport look like a queen.

Donning a classy chic grey Lapid dress with a jacket covering her shoulders, the diva has given a new definition to the airport look and it is sassy. Her mauve lips and middle-parted hair gave an edge to her look. On the top of all, it was her oversized black shades and black pumps that helped Malaika to set goals for other celebrities when it comes to prepare yourself for a perfect airport look. Malika was also carrying a tan mini luggage bag from Celine that costs around Rs 2 lakh. Take a look at the picture shared by celebrity photographer Manav Mangalani.

Don’t you agree with the fact that Malaika just nailed the airport look like a boss? Malika is indeed one of the most stylish celebrities in the B-town. Here we have compiled some of her best avatars so far and admit the fact you just can’t ignore the fact that the diva raises the hotness quotient with her every new attire. Meanwhile, take a look at some of her best and sexiest pictures on Instagram:

