Malaika Arora misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The gym freak actor is among the top fittest actors of the B-town and uploads regular videos flaunting her fitness level. Recently, the actors latest Instagram pic has captured many hearts on social media, Have a look at the picture

Malaika Arora is making her way into our hearts with her adorable smile

Malaika Arora photos: Bollywood Muni Malaika Arora is among the top hot actors who leave no stone unturned to sizzle the Internet as well as the silver screens with her talent and skills. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and never misses a chance of spreading her hotness on social media. Malaika Arora is counted as one of the only actors in the Bollywood industry who is best known for her healthy lifestyle, fitness photos and videos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in a pink frock dress. Her dazzling ear to ear smile and soft curls is even adding more to her beauty.

Malaika Arora is counted amongst the fittest actors who is in her 40’s but still manages to beat other actors of Bollywood industry in terms of being fit. The Internet sensation has about 7.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Actor, dancer, model Malaika is also counted amongst the allrounders who has also flourished as a producer and produced films like Dolly Ki Doli, Dabangg 2 and many more. The hardworking actor has also appeared in Tv shows like Nach Baliye, Perfect Bride and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and also judged shows like India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model.

Some of her hit songs which have created a buzz in Bollywood are–Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Hello Hello and many more.

