Malaika Arora is one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor latest Instagram photos: Bollywood item queen Malaika Arora and Bollywood newcomer Janhvi Kapoor’s latest Instagram posts in which they are both seen in their sexy gym avatars have set social media on fire! In the photos shared by their fan clubs on Instagram, both Malaika and Janhvi look amazingly hot as they pose for the paparazzi. While Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora looks sizzling in a black ganji and white shorts, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Ganji ganji and grey shorts. They both adorable expressions and their gym photos have been breaking the Internet!

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the elder daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak along with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The film was a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018. Dhadak was helmed by ace director Shashank Khaitan and marked the debut of Janhvi in the Indian film industry. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming project Takht and will also be playing the lead role in Gunjan Saxena biopic.

She is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood and according to media speculations, Janhvi Kapoor is dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, has been making headlines for her affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

They both are allegedly getting married this year. Malaika Arora is one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry and has starred in a number of sensational item songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Anarkali Disco Chali, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

Both Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor have a massive fan base on social media and keep sharing their sexy and hot photos as well as videos on photo-sharing app Instagram. Malaika Arora is a gym and fitness freak and keeps getting snapped outside her gym and pilate classes.

