Janhvi Kapoor's fitness routines have always been an inspiration for many. She can be seen nailing fitness routines in various work-out videos. The latest one on social media is no different. Bollywood newbies can be seen sweating it out in gym with his fellow mates with high-intensity.

Janhvi Kapoor has never failed to give fitness goals. Time and again, as a gym junkie, she has inspired many to adopt her fitness routine. The celebrity pilates trainer Namrata Purohit has shared a video where she can be performing some high-intensity training. Accompanied by Malaika Arora, the two Bollywood beauties can be setting some major fitness goals.

In the caption, Namrata Purohit mentioned that the workout was intense which was loved by all. The only inspiration here is to move together so that to we all can stay strong to achieve our goals. The work out was mainly for the muscle fibres which made every movement, every rep a 100% effort. At the end of the post, she has thanked her father Samir Purohit for the workout.

This is not the first time that Namrata Purohit has shared the celebrity’s videos white working out.

Check out the videos to get inspired for hitting the gym this winter.

Kareena Kapoor’s post-pregnancy transformation is quite applauding. And, it’s all thanks to her personal trainer Namrata Purohit. Speaking to a leading daily, Namrata revealed that it was Malaika Arora Khan who introduced her with Kareena Kapoor after Taimur’s birth. With Malaika Arora Khan, she had been working for the past four years.

