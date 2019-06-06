Karishma Kapoor, Malika Arora and Amrita Arora had a night out on Wednesday. However, Kareena Kapoor was missing from the pictures who is enjoying a family trip with husband Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur. Karishma will soon be soon in the web series Mentalhood.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malika Arora are the best of friends and their friendship is one goal we should all learn from! From partying together to brunches and birthday parties the divas have proved that their friendship can’t be broken.

Recently, the best friends were spotted partying together last night on Wednesday in Mumbai however the person who wasn’t in the picture was Kareena Kapoor who is busy shooting for her film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

In the pictures that went viral, the divas are seen in their casual looks with minimal makeup and no accessories. Malika was seen wearing denim jeans and Kareena stole the show with her black outfit. In the pictures, Karishma and Malika are seen getting too cosy. Along with Karishma and Malika, Amrita was also spotted in the pictures.

When the divas are having perfect night outs Kareena is missing from the pictures. Not only yesterday, but Bebo has also been missing out on many get-togethers from the past few weeks. India’s favourite Bebo is having a gala time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in London. Bebo will be shooting in the British capital for her next movie Angrezi Medium.

Sharing the pictures of Wednesday night, Karishma mentions how dearly she misses her beautiful sister. Truly said it is a sister with whom we can have best of our times. She is the best friend and mother at the same time. After a long break from cinema, Karishma will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Mentalhood.

While Malika has been busy all these years judging India’s Got Talent along with Kiron Kher and Karan Johar. She will now be taking up Indian yoga and wellness startup.

