Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured relationship is the hot topic of the tinsel town. Every single detail of the couple is grabbing attention. From their bashes under one roof to their Milan outings, the couple's frequent outings are simply adding more fuel to the fire. Now, the latest buzz is that the couple is getting married. There are several reports which have suggested that the couple is currently concentrating on their work commitments. That is why the marriage is simply not on the cards.

The gossip mills are fueled with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s rumoured relationship. The duo’s frequent outings have created a curiosity to know more about their relationship. From their Milan photograph to Lakme fashion Week photo, the closeness between the couple is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Now, the latest buzz is that the couple are planning to exchange wedding vows. As per reports, Arjun and Malaika who have started spending quality time together are extremely fond of each other and presently are exploring their beautiful relationship. However, marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon.

The report further quoted the reason behind not opting for marriage presently. The report stated that Arjun who is a doting brother will only settle down once his sister Anshula agrees to do so. At the same time, Malaika has a hectic work schedule and Arjun Kapoor is busy with his film commitments. Therefore, wedding is definitely not on the cards.

Malaika Arora married Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and their relationship hit a rough patch. They both filed for a divorce in the Bandra family court in May last year. Arbaaz-Malaika have one son together.

Meanwhile, there are several photographs of the couple which have taken the Internet by storm.

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Arbaaz Khan revealed about his 20 years of relationship. He said that he tried for 21 years but he couldn’t succeed. The maturity plays a significant role in every relationship. At the same time, understanding makes the commitments even more stronger.

Arbaaz Khan is happily dating an Italian model Georgia Andriani. The separation after 17 years sent a shockwave in the industry.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra and will be next seen in romantic thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While gorgeous Malaika Arora Khan is presently judging a TV show India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More