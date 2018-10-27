Malaika, who recently got separated from Arbaaz Khan, was walking the ramp for Kashmiraa, which offers stylish couture and evening wear collection with embellishments to enhance innovative silhouettes. In the picture, the Chhaiyya Chhiayya girl was seen wearing a brass-coloured blouse with a light purple, floral-designed skirt.

Malaika Arora Khan latest Instagram photo: It's official! Malaika is timeless, see pictures to believe it

One Bollywood actor who has never failed to turn heads with her phenomenal looks, unending grace and overflowing sex appeal is Malaika Arora Khan. The stunning actress recently posted a picture on her official Instagram handle and swayed the fans with it. To corroborate the claim, her picture garnered thousands of likes from her fanbase within a few hours of posting it.

It was Kashmiraa’s first ever Medieval Grey Bride for her AREZZO Autumn Winter 2018 Collection at the Wedding Junction Show, where Malaika Arora Khan was gracing the ramp. Needless to say, she was looking stunning in the entire attire and apparently, the timeless beauty has certainly stopped time as she continues to mature like a fine wine.

