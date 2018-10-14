Malaika Arora Khan latest Instagram post: Malaika Arora Khan, who is considered as the hottest diva of Bollywood posted a beautiful photograph of her on Sunday, October 14, on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a body-con white top and a satin pink short skirt. She added a golden neckpiece to the attire with a bun as the hairdo.

Malaika Arora Khan latest Instagram post: The hottest diva of Bollywood Malaika Arora Khan posted a beautiful photograph of her on Sunday, October 14, on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a body-con white top and a satin pink short skirt. She added a golden neckpiece to the attire with a bun as the hairdo. With subtle makeup, the diva once again managed to kill innumerable hearts on social media.

Malaika is popular for being one of the most brilliant Fashionistas in Bollywood. She is quite famous for posting pictures with some of the great outfits and walking with utmost passion, boldness on the ramp. Besides Bollywood cinema, the diva is also part of India’s Got Talent, a reality show which airs on Colors. She was also one of the former judges of celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

The hottie is also popular for posting intense workout videos, pictures. In the below picture, she is seen doing pilates in a sports bra and black shorts. Surely, the picture gives massive fitness goals!

With 6.3 followers on Instagram, Malaika never stops to impress her fans and followers. In this picture, she is seen wearing a classy white top with blue denim jackets. She paired the white top with baggy light blue denim jeans.

And let us not forget her super classy offwhite GUCCI clutch, which will perhaps remind you, ‘to earn good things, one needs to work hard.’

