Her shirt which read "Fully feminine and fully fierce. There is no compromise", made a strong statement about what kind of person she actually is. She was donning black sunglasses which completed the bad-ass look of the diva. Here is an assortment of some of her sizzling pictures from Instagram:

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest divas in Bollywood

It seems like these days Malaika Arora Khan is so full of herself that she doesn’t give a dime about what anybody has to say about her! Well, at least figuratively. The Bollywood stunner recently shared a picture of her wearing a Reebok t-shirt through which she said a lot in a few simple words. A flurry of comments poured in immediately after she posted the hot and sexy picture of her praising her attitude and stance towards feminism.

Malaika Arora, rumoured girlfriend of Arjun Kapoor, is known to set social media, especially Instagram, on fire with extremely sultry and ridiculously hot pictures of her but on Thursday, she decided to do something different. The ever-graceful actress posted a picture of her in colourful jeggings and a normal t-shirt with a noteworthy text on it.

