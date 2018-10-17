Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan's wardrobe choices have always been praiseworthy. In a multiple detailed frilled dress paired with black boots, she looks like a perfect beauty. She is currently in Milano and she looks gorgeous in her outfit. Till now the photograph has garnered 23, 847 likes. This photograph of Malaika is a perfect visual treat for all the fans.

Malaika Arora Khan photo: She looks like a vision in multilayered frilled dress

Malaika Arora Khan photo: Malaika Arora Khan’s stunning sartorial wardrobe choices have always been applauding. Be it her gym outfit or evening gowns she has always wowed us in every outifit. Malaika Arora Khan is currently in Milano and has shared a photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, she looks gorgeous in her white frilled outfit. She preferred to kept long tresses open. Her poised smile made her look even more beautiful as ever.

The multiple detailed frilled dress which she paired with black boots is perfect for summers. Soon after her post, the comments section as bombarded with compliments and praises. Within one hour, till now the photograph has garnered 23, 847 likes.

There are several other photographs of Malaika which are a perfect visual treat for all the fans.

Malaika Arora Khan had been in headlines for her rumoured relationshipp with Arjun Kapoor. The duo have been spotted together for several times. At the the Lakme Fashion Week, they turned our heads when they were spotted siting closer with each other.

On the work front, Malaika Arora Khan is judging the popular reality show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. She was also recently featured in an item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakkha.

