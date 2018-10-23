Malaika Arora is a well-known name in the film business but now, she is also a fashion inspiration for many girls out there. Ageing like wine, Malaika is getting prettier day by day. The diva turns an year older today completing 45 years of her existence. The classy fashion choice and the trendy chic looks have been garnering a lot of praises for her.

Malaika Arora is a well-known name in the film business but now, she is also a fashion inspiration for many girls out there. Ageing like wine, Malaika is getting prettier day by day. The diva turns an year older today completing 45 years of her existence. The classy fashion choice and the trendy chic looks have been garnering a lot of praises for her. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 6.3 million on Instagram, Malaika has been breaking the internet with her sizzling look since always.

Malaika is a muse for the top photographers in India for her elegant body language and sensuous expressions. The gorgeous lady always keeps herself red-carpet ready as she gets captured by the paparazzi every now and then. Keeping her glam quotient up always, she walks like she owns the world and we have seen several proofs of it through her ramp walk moments.

Whenever she posts a photo on her official social media account, the fans gaze in amusement but this time, Daboo Ratnani who is one of the most renowned photographers posted a sizzling photo of her. Yes! On the special occasion of her birthday, Daboo Ratnani took to his official Instagram account to post a series of hottest photos of her. Wishing her a very happy birthday, he wrote titled her as the stunning mermaid. Why would he? Malaika Arora is looking absolutely alluring in these photos:

Donning a silver one piece, she is dazzling in the mermaid avatar. The actor can be seen playing with water and posing gracefully for the photos. The attractive and curvaceous body of her is sure to pop a lot of eyes.

Indeed, Malaika Arora Khan is getting sexier with every passing year.

