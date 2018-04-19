Actor Malaika Arora Khan answered some questions in a TV chat show that shocked everyone. The ageless beauty Malaika said she likes game night, bearded boys and funny guy. The hot actress with her killing expressions answered some tricky question in a naughty manner.

When asked about her preferences in men, Malaika said, "Game night, bearded boys and funny guy." The conversation between both the beauties turned seductive as Malaika revealed her favorite position in bed. The hot actress with her killing expressions said that she likes to be 'On Top'.

When Neha tried to ask a tricky question of whether she is lucky in cards or love, Malaika quickly replied, "I'm terrible at cards, so I guess lucky in love."

When Neha tried to ask a tricky question of whether she is lucky in cards or love, Malaika quickly replied, “I’m terrible at cards, so I guess lucky in love.” Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18-year-old marriage last year and both are now living separately. After parting ways with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, it was reported that Malaika has been secretly meeting a businessman, who takes her out for lunches, dinners and late night drives and also pampering her with gifts.

On the same show, Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Rajput also participated in the show. The hot couple shared their bedroom secrets. Shahid said Mira loves to sleep in his clothes. While Mira said, her husband is a control freak and always tells her what to do. Giving some insights into his private life, Shahid Kapoor said, “The house we live in now, it got ready 6 months before we got married, and so there was no plan for a wardrobe for a lady, it was supposed to be for me alone.”

