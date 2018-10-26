Malaika Arora Khan latest Instagram video: Malaika Arora Khan on Friday, October 26, uploaded a very classy video on her official Instagram page, in which she wore an Armani outfit. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and her makeup and hair was done by Divya Chablani, Hiral Bhatia respectively.

More power to women who reshape themselves in the most beautiful way

Whenever the hottie posts a photo/video on her official social media pages, all her fans and followers gaze in amusement but this video seemed quite unique and perfect. It depicted her classy choice of clothes, her subtlety as the makeup was quite light and appropriate. Like many actresses, Malaika likes to keep it healthy and simple. She is quite popular for posting her intense/unique workout pictures/videos.

In the below picture, which was shared by Malaika on her official Instagram page, the diva is seen doing Pilates. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken up this form of exercise in order to stay fit and healthy.

Her sexiness is surely the best example of showing that how age is not a barrier and should not be barrier when it comes to staying fit physically and even mentally.

