Malaika Arora photo: Malaika Arora is now known to be the Fitness queen of Bollywood as she masters the talent of spreading her fitness vibes all around the Internet. Recently her gym photo has garnered the attention of the diva's fans, in which the actor is doing backbend. The Internet sensation has a fan following of about 7.5 million on Instagram which proves the diva to be fans favourite.

Malaika Arora photo: By acing the fitness game and giving major fitness goals, Malaika Arora has now become a fitness queen and is counted amongst the actors who inspire to join the gym right away. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently shared photos with fitness freak Sarvesh Shashi on Instagram which speakes a lot about the lady’s fitness level. It is not the first time when the actor has shared her workout pictures, she keeps doing that and inspires her fans every now and then with yoga pictures and workout videos.

Talking about her professional front, she was last seen in the dance video Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha. The video became quite viral and garnered massive likes and comments. The dancing sensation is currently in a rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, both of them denied but later on their public appearances answered all the queries and rumours.

Recently, the actor was making news for firing her driver as she discovered that her driver was leaking news about her relationship with Arjun to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The Internet sensation has about 7.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and never misses a chance of dazzling herself on social media. Dancer, model, actor and producer Malaika Arora is an allrounder and keeps entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently she was seen anchoring and judging the show– India’s Got Talent from season 4 and India’s Next Top Model on MTV India from season 3.

