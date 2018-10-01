Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is back to charm her fans with her latest photoshoot. Taking the social media by storm, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar shared her photo as a part of his Post Pack Up series. Dressed in a frilled dress, Malaika is seen flaunting her sexy long legs in the photo. Along with Malaika, actors like Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have also featured in the series.

Bold and beautiful Malaika Arora is a stunner and she knows it. Known for ruling the Bollywood industry with her sexy latkas and jhatkas, the diva can make anyone go weak in the knees with her gorgeous looks and sexy curves. On October 1, Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar shared the latest photo of the diva under his Post Pack Up series, and needless to say, she looks uber-hot.

Dressed in a frilled dress, Malaika can be raising the glamour quotient in the monochrome photo as she lays comfortably on a black-studded couch with her hair swaying down. With this, the beautiful diva can also be seen flaunting her long sexy legs that are making jaws drop. After the photographer shared the photo, it took social media by storm and fans could not stop complimenting the diva’s stunning looks.

Interesting, Malaika is not the first celebrity to feature in Avinash’s post pack up series. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan have been a part of the series.

With 6.2 million followers, Malaika Arora is also a social media sensation and keeps surprising her fans and followers with her beautiful photos. Every time she posts a photo, she ends up making headlines and garnering compliments. Workwise, Malaika was last seen flaunting her dance moves on Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha’s song Hello Hello. Along with this, she will be seen hosting the upcoming season of India’s Next Top Model.

Check out Malaika Arora’s sizzling photos that are too hot to handle:

