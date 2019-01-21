Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which keep setting the Internet on fire! Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and is also a social media sensation!

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora, who has constantly been making news for her alleged affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has been making fans go gaga with her fashionable looks and sexy attires! The fashion queen of Bollywood was recently snapped in Mumbai where she was lunching with some friends and her style can give anyone a run for their money! In the pics, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy lemon jumpsuit.

Her hair bun and that sexy walk with those killer expressions are too hot to handle! Malaika Arora’s figure is to die for and being such a fitness freak that she is, her body is just too hot. Malaika Arora, who was last seen as a judge on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent, is one of the most amazing Bollywood dancers. She shot to fame with Dil Se’s popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya post which she became the national crush of the nation.

Malaika Arora has appeared in many such sexy and popular songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, among many others. Malaika is not only a phenomenal dancer but also a model, television host, reality TV judge and TV presenter.

Malaika has judged shows like Nach Baliye, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, among many others. She keeps sharing her workout videos and photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More