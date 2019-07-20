Malaika Arora is currently in the Maldives spending her vacation time with her girl gang. Recently, the actor shared a stunning picture dressed in a white-hot attire on a beach. Have a look at the breathtaking pictures–

Dancing sensation and former reality show judge Malaika Arora is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her social media clicks and red carpet appearances. Currently, the actor is on a break and is vacaying in the Maldives with her girl gang. The actor recently shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram.

Dressed in a white-hot dress, the actor is looking breathtaking standing amidst shallow water. Some days back, Malaika also shared some pictures on Instagram dressed in black attire with a side slit.

Recently, Malaika Arora was spotted on a secret vacation in New York with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The duo made their relationship public during their vacation where they celebrated Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday.

Recently, reports also revealed that Malaika Arora might fulfil her sister Kareena Kapoor’s place as a judge in dance reality show Dance India Dance. As per the recent buzz, as Kareena Kapoor will not be able to shoot for the upcoming episode, Malaika Arora has filled up for her place and also shared some pictures performing the hookup step of her song Chaiya Chaiya.



Recently, Arbaaz also opened up about his divorce with Malaika Arora. He said that though both of them have parted away from each other, that doesn’t mean they both are obligated to hate each other. It seems that both of them have moved on as Arbaaz Khan recently made his relationship official with Giorgia Andriani, meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

