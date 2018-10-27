Model, actor, dancer and television host Malaika Arora, who is currently seen judging the fourth season of MTV's India's Next Top Model along with fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Indian supermodel Milind Soman has been breaking the Internet.

The diva has recently shared some sexy photos of hers from the sets of the show on her official Instagram account which have driven all her fans crazy! Not only the photo but also a video shared by Malaika Arora on photo-sharing app Instagram has gone viral on the Internet.

In the viral photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy deep neck blue dress and we must say that she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the candid photo. Malaika Arora is not only a prominent actor in the Indian film industry but is a phenomenal dancer who is best known for her iconic songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, among many others. She is also seen judging another reality show—India’s Got Talent which is co-judged by Karan Johar and Kiran Kher.

Malaika Arora has previously hosted many television shows and is also the judge on popular reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Malaika is one of the sexiest Bollywood dancer and a social media queen.

