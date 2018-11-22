We have seen the hottest glam looks of Malaika Arora Khan. But who had thought that she can look this gorgeous even in candid clicks? Malaika is all smiling in her candid photos, you can see her laugh, smile and even rolling on the floor with laughter. Donning a sexy denim dungaree, Malaika Arora Khan is looking effortlessly sexy in these photos.

Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora Khan is once setting the internet on fire with her hot and happening photo. The gorgeous actor who is known for her elegance and her trendy fashion sense never fails to astonish fans with her sexy avatars. Every time she posts a photo of her, the comment section gets flooded with praises from fans.

Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 6.7 million followers, Malaika Arora melts a million hearts at one glance of her. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a few candid photos of her. Malaika is all smiling in her candid photos, you can see her laugh, smile and even rolling on the floor with laughter. Donning a sexy denim dungaree, Malaika Arora Khan is looking effortlessly sexy in these photos.

The actor can also be seen flaunting her sexy tattoo which is popping a lot of eyes. Malaika has become a good name in the world of fitness, fashion and modelling, inspiring a lot of women every day. She treats her fans with best of her looks on Instagram. Take a glance at some more hotness from her Instagram profile. Every other day she slays it with her on-trend fashion sense. Her looks from India’s top model are to kill for!

