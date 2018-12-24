Koffee With Karan 6: Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle to share her super hot video for over 7.2 million fans as a perfect Monday treat. In a shimmery dress with toned legs, Malaika's latest look simply took our breath away. The latest upload of Malaika Arora simply garnered over 247k likes on social media.

India’s Got Talent: Malaika Arora never misses a chance to outshine Karan Johar’s popular toodles series. The gorgeous lady who is alway up with a surprise eaither makes it the clip look more sassy or simply aww-sruck. Yesterday i.e. December 23, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle to share his yet another fruitful toodles video. In the video, Malaika aka Malaa is seen wearing a shimmery silver coloured dress while, Kirron Kher as always looks stunning in her Indian avatar.

Well, this time the India’s Got Telent trio united at the sets of Koffee With Karan for a fun filled episode. Enjoying their as always gala time, Malaika Arora simply drove away the Monday blues by surprising her over 7.2 million followers by posting her superhot video. With jam packed comments pouring out love and praises, Arora’s latest Instagram post simply garnerd over 247k likes on social media. If you missed the latest toodles video of Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kiron Kher, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Talking about the ongoing Koffee With Karan season 6 episodes. Various Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khnurana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah were seen gracing the controversial couch of Karan Johar. Sonam Kapoor along with her siblings Ahana Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan season 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More