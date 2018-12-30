Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora wearing a white dress and she is holding a coffee mug in her hands! We can even see her sexy back in the photo as she poses for the camera with her hair tied.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora wearing a white dress and she is holding a coffee mug in her hands! We can even see her sexy back in the photo as she poses for the camera with her hair tied. Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has been entertaining us with her sexy dance moves and hot latka-jhatkas for the past many years. Malaika Arora is a phenomenal dancer, actor, model, television host and a TV presenter.

She has featured in many Bollywood films such as Bichhoo, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Helloo India, Happy New Year, Housefull, Housefull 2, among others in a cameo appearance. She has also appeared in many superhit dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, Hoth Rasiley, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, among others.

Malaika Arora is currently making news for her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor who is a Bollywood actor and is younger to her.

