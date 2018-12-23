She is hot, she is sexy and she is beautiful! We are talking about none other than Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora who is not only one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood but also a fashion icon, fitness freak and a fashionista. Malaika Arora's fashion game has been going too strong and her photos on social media and proof!

She is hot, she is sexy and she is beautiful! We are talking about none other than Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora who is not only one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood but also a fashion icon, fitness freak and a fashionista. Malaika Arora’s fashion game has been going too strong and her photos on social media and proof! In the latest photo shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Malaika Arora looks stunning in a sexy red dress.

It is being anticipated that Malaika Arora attended one of the most happening Christmas party in town and the photo in which Malaika is seen posing in a red dress has taken over the Internet! Malaika Arora is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on social media. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account which take over the Internet. Malaika is a dancer, model, actor and a television host and presenter as well.

She is currently seen judging the popular reality show India’s Got Talent which is close to its finale. Malaika Arora has appeared in popular dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More