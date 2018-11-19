Malaika Arora Khan photo: Malaika Arora Khan is once again making headlines for all the good reasons. The age-defying diva is continuously raising the bar of seductiveness with her sultry and saucy Instagram post. Besides that, the beauty also makes her fans shy away with her all glam-up avatars for several occasions.

Malaika Arora Khan photo: Malaika Arora Khan is once again making headlines for all the good reasons. The age-defying diva is continuously raising the bar of seductiveness with her sultry and saucy Instagram post. Besides that, the beauty also make her fans shy away with her all glam-up avatars for several occasions. Malaika is undoubtedly a born fashionista and the way she has maintained herself in her late forties is just commendable. Mostly, we have come across her gym and fitness videos that prove that she is actually working really hard to sweat it out and well her remarkable passion to keep herself fit can be seen at her face that keeps glowing with the charm and beauty.

Recently, the VJ-turned-actor posted a new photo on her Instagram account and like her every other post it is worth giving a glance at. This time the diva has clicked along with her Yoga buddies and it seems that she is just done with another amazing yoga session and the spark on her face is a legit proof. We bet you won’t agree with us more when you will take a look at her latest post:

Don’t you feel like having a yoga session with your friends too? Well, it is not the only workout video or picture of Malaika that has been setting the Internet on fire, but her Instagram profile is jampacked of all such posts. Here are the pictures that we have chosen from her Instagram profile, take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More