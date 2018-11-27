On Tuesday, Malaika Arora posted two pictures of her in a silver shimmering dress which made her look like nothing less than outlandish. The rumoured girlfriend of fellow Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shares pictures from various occasions and events. Be it photoshoots or friendly get-togethers, she doesn't let her fans miss anything.

Malaika Arora Khan on Tuesday sent the social media into a meltdown when she shared a beautiful picture of her in a dazzling dress. The stunning Bollywood actor still doesn’t fail to surprise her fans at the age of 45. But apparently, age is just a number for her as she continues to charm the world with hot and sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle which already boasts of nearly 7 million followers.

On Tuesday, she posted two pictures of her in a silver shimmering dress which made her look like nothing less than outlandish. The rumoured girlfriend of fellow Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shares pictures from various occasions and events. Be it photoshoots or friendly get-togethers, she doesn’t let her fans miss anything. In another picture, she was posing with her close friend Karan Johar. She looked gobsmackingly hot in the picture wearing a black and grey translucent dress.

Malaika, who recently parted ways with former husband Arbaaz Khan, still keeps “Khan” in her surname on all her social media handles. She has been reportedly dating Arjun Kapoor and the speculation is rife that the couple might tie the knot in March or April next year.

The 45-year-old diva started her career as a video jockey with MTV India and made great strides in her television career before she finally got a call from Bollywood. She also appeared in 1990s hit songs like Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha and Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, and with the tremendous success of the latter, she made her way into the hearts of many Indian fans.

