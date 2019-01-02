Soon after Bollywood fashionista, Malaika Arora's photos from her grand New Years party took social media by storm, her latest picture shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora in a printed black and white long dress.

Soon after Bollywood fashionista, Malaika Arora’s photos from her grand New Years party took social media by storm, her latest picture shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Malaika Arora in a printed black and white long dress. Her red lipstick and open hair with sexy black shades is adding to her hotness quotient! Malaika Arora is a fashion icon apart from being a phenomenal dancer.

She shot to fame after her breakthrough dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya back in the 90s and post that she has featured in many popular dance item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi in Dabangg, Hello Hello in Patakkha, Kaal Dhamaal in Kaal, Maahi Ve in Kaante, among many others. Malaika Arora is also a television host and has been a judge in many dance shows such as Nach Baliye, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, among many others.

She was also seen as a judge in India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model and is a social media star as well with a huge fan base on social media sites such as Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More