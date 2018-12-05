The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora has been breaking all records of looking sexy and hot! The phenomenal dancer has not only been setting the stage and silver screen on fire with her stunning dance numbers but is now leaving no stone unturned to steal millions of hearts on social media with her sizzling photos and videos.

Malaika Arora has performed on dance numbers like Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya among others

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora has been breaking all records of looking sexy and hot! The phenomenal dancer has not only been setting the stage and silver screen on fire with her stunning dance numbers but is now leaving no stone unturned to steal millions of hearts on social media with her sizzling photos and videos. The recent video shared by the Munni actor, Malaika Arora looks super sexy as she stuns in a blue and white tracksuit.

Malaika Arora, who is currently grabbing all headlines due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, is a social media personality and currently seen on India’s Got Talent as a judge. Malaika Arora’s videos with ace filmmaker Karan Johar from the sets of India’s Got Talent go viral and fans love their funny and witty jokes and fun which takes place on the sets of IGT. Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for a very long time now with her sensuous dance moves and iconic dance numbers.

Malaika Arora has performed on dance numbers like Munni Badnaam Huyi, Chaiyya Chaiyya among others which are still extremely popular among fans. She is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her sexy workout videos on social media platforms.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More