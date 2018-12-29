Malaika Arora is surely the queen of millions of hearts all thanks to her everlasting charm and striking personality. She is not only a phenomenal dancer but also a television host, TV presenter, actor, and a model. She has been lately judging a reality show India's Got Talent.

Malaika Arora is surely the queen of millions of hearts all thanks to her everlasting charm and striking personality. She is not only a phenomenal dancer but also a television host, TV presenter, actor, and a model. She has been lately judging a reality show India’s Got Talent and a video shared by Karan Johar from the sets of India’s Got Talent in which Malaika is looking stunning in a white dress has taken over the Internet!

In the video, we see Malaika dressed in a sexy white shimmery dress with a silver and green diamond set and she is looking absolutely stunning! Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has appeared in iconic songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Huyi, among many others. Malaika Arora is currently a lot in news for her alleged relationship with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her.

Malaika Arora has previously judged shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, t India’s Next Top Model, among many others. She is best known for her dance numbers.

