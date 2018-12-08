The Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, who has recently grabbed all eyeballs due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has been killing it on social media with her hot and sexy photos! The diva, who is known for sexy dance moves, was snapped in Mumbai and the photo has gone viral on the Internet!

The Munni of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, who has recently grabbed all eyeballs due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has been killing it on social media with her hot and sexy photos! The diva, who is known for sexy dance moves, was snapped in Mumbai and the photo has gone viral on the Internet! Dressed in a sexy yellow crop top with blue denim ripped jeans, Malaika Arora looks ravishing as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who is also a reality show judge and a television presenter and host. She is a phenomenal dancer and is currently seen judging the popular reality show India’s Got Talent along with Kiran Kher and Karan Johar. Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers and has performed on some iconic item songs such as Kaal Dhamaal and Chaiyya Chaiyya. She was recently seen in ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan where she looked sizzling and hot! Malaika Arora is allegedly dating Bollywood’s new-age actor Arjun Kapoor and it is being speculated that they both will soon get hitched.

She is a dancing sensation and a fitness freak as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More