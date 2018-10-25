The one and only Munni of Bollywood, who has been winning hearts with her grooving dance moves and item songs for several years now, has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos. She is not only an actor, model, television host and item girl, but is also a social media personality and is called the Instagram queen all thanks to her sizzling photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

She is currently seen as a judge in the new season of reality show India's Got Talent

The one and only Munni of Bollywood, who has been winning hearts with her grooving dance moves and item songs for several years now, has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos. She is not only an actor, model, television host and item girl, but is also a social media personality and is called the Instagram queen all thanks to her sizzling photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

In the latest photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy multi-coloured floral gown. The bow has an enlarged size of a bow in the front which has added more drama to the hot outfit. Her hair is tied and her collar bones look extremely hot. Malaika is also a fashion icon all thanks to her sexy and classy outfits which she wears on several occasions.

She is currently seen as a judge in the new season of the reality show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. She has featured in a number of iconic dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More