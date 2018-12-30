Malaika Arora Instagram photos: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently spotted wearing a grey top and pants. The photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page. The photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page.

The diva is way too famous on Instagram, with as many as 7.2 million followers on her official Instagram page

Malaika Arora Instagram photos: The sizzling diva of Bollywood, known for her dance moves and amazing dress sense, Malaika Arora was recently spotted wearing a grey top and pants. The photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page. The diva has lately been in news for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapor and was seen in Sanjay Kapoor’s Instagram post at Christmas party.

She also lately removed Khan from her surname on many of her social media platforms. She was also one of the top judges of talent reality show India’s got talent-which was featured on colours channel. The diva is way too famous on Instagram, with as many as 7.2 million followers on her official Instagram page.

In the below post, the diva is seen wearing a blue satin shirt with a shimmery heavy bodycon blue skirt. The diva opted for open hair in the post and kept her make up way too subtle because her outfit was pretty heavy.

Here the hottie is seen wearing a black blazer which she paired with hot black fitted pants. The outfit can be used for a dinner date or office party. Her makeup was subtle in the post with just a little bit of smokey eyes and light foundation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More