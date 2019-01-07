Malaika Arora is not only a fashionista and a jaw-breaking dancer but also a fitness freak! Her workout videos make her Instagram account a treat for fans and also motivate them to stay fit and healthy. It is because of her gym photos, workout sessions and videos that we know the secret of Malaika Arora's sexy figure.

Malaika Arora is not only a fashionista and a jaw-breaking dancer but also a fitness freak! Her workout videos make her Instagram account a treat for fans and also motivate them to stay fit and healthy. It is because of her gym photos, workout sessions and videos that we know the secret of Malaika Arora’s sexy figure. In a recent photo shared by Malaika Arora doing yoga in a black sports bra and black lowers.

In the photo we see Malaika doing yoga sessions with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and her caption read that she is a wonderful yoga partner. Malaika Arora is one of the most amazing Bollywood dancers who gained popularity after her sexy latka-jhatkas on popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Se post which she featured in many iconic songs such as Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Huyi, Anarkali Disco Chali, among several others. She has also hosted several shows and been a judge on many shows such as India’s Got Talent, among a few others.

Malaika Arora has been breaking the Internet with her stunning photos and is also grabbing headlines for her relationship rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

