Malaika Arora monokini photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora's latest photo in a black monokini has set the Internet on fire! Her pose, in which she is seen flaunting her sexy legs and the sexily toned body has been driving fans crazy!

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her sexy photos!

Malaika Arora monokini photo: The Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora’s new Instagram post has been breaking the Internet and dressed in a sexy black monokini, Malaika Arora is looking too hot to handle! The diva is dressed in black high heels and is wearing a seductive black monokini! In the photo, we see Malaika Arora posing with a white horse and her killer expressions are to die for! Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who has appeared in several hit dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Pandey Ji Seeti, among many others.

Malaika Arora keeps sharing her stunning and sultry photos on Instagram which take over social media. She has also hosted and judged several television reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Perfect Bride, among many others.

Malaika Arora has also been grabbing all attention due to her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor post her divorce with Arbaaz Khan.

