Malaika Arora on Arbaaz Khan divorce: Bollywood's fashion icon Malaika Arora recently spoke on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan for the very first time. With their son Arhaan Khan's future on priority, it was very difficult for both of them to take the decision. Well, now the duo has moved on and Malaika Arora spoke on it in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want on 104.8 FM Ishq. Here's what we know!

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is one of the most popular divas who has established her own name and fame in the industry. When the actor initiated her career in the industry, she had got the back of Khan family as she married Arbaaz Khan. After a marriage of more than 18 years, the duo ended it recently and separated paths. The bond between the two cannot be entirely broken as they have a son together named Arhaan Khan.

Since the time Malaika Arora divorced Arbaaz Khan, they never came on record to talk about it. But this is the first time, the gorgeous lady has opened up on the same. Recently, she appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want on 104.8 FM Ishq and she talked about it. The actor revealed that when she took the decision, many people advised not to do it. Continuing it, she told Kareena Kapoor Khan that they were just two people who were making each other extremely unhappy which was indeed impacting every other person around them.

Later, she also said that it was not easy to take a decision like that and she, along with Arbaaz sat and looked upon the pros and cons of it. Malaika said an apt thing about the situation that at the end of the day, we always find someone to blame or point fingers at. But, she is kind of a human who puts everyone’s happiness on the first priority always. This is the reason she took this big step. Even if it means she had to take the decision alone, she would. Concluding it, she said that they both gave it a lot of thought, looked upon every pros and con and then decided that it is better that they part ways because that will make them a better person.

When Kareena asked her about what was the best advice she got when all this was happening, she said that people said they are proud of my decision and this would make her a stronger woman. She also said that these words gave her a lot of strength to endure all of this.

