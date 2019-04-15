Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has recently crashed all the speculations regarding her wedding with Arjun Kapoor and quoted that–There is no truth to all these speculations. Earlier to this, Arjun Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor also denied to all these rumours and said that all this is media made.

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are among the most talked about duo in the B-town. Earlier, there were rumours that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will tie the knots on April 19, 2019, in a Christian and Hindu style. Both of them are often spotted together going on dinner dates and parties with friends which actually led to speculation that the two are getting married, however crushing all the rumours, the actor recently quoted that– There is no truth to all these speculations.

Earlier to this, Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor also quoted in an Interview that all these rumours are not true and all this is media made. Reports suggest that Boney Kapoor is actually not in much favor for the duo. Initially, Arjun Kapoor pursued his uncle Anil Kapoor to talk to Boney Kapoor regarding his relationship.

Some days back, Malaika was on a vacation with her girls gang in the Maldives for a bachelorette party. Further, the actor sizzled the Internet by sharing pictures with her friends in beach wears. After which, Arjun also shared his picture in the Maldives. Later both of them were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport together.

Earlier to this, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted together outside Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The most strange part was both the actors entered the hospital from the general gate rather than the main gate.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s future projects, the actor shared the first poster of his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. The film is based on a manhunt that took place between 2012 and 2014. The only target was to hunt for one of the most dangerous terrorists. He will also share the screens with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s film Panipat. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6. 2019.

