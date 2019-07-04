Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the new lovebirds in the Bollywood industry. As the duo continues to grab headlines with their romantic escapades, Malaika has revealed what she loves the most about her beau Arjun. The actor had earlier opened up about the age difference between them.

Love is in the air for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and there is no denying it any more. Be it their romantic escapades, leaving adorable comments on each other’s photos to shutting down the trolls, the couple are no longer in a mood to keep their relationship under wraps. After shutting down the haters for pointing fingers at them for their age difference, Malaika has revealed what she loves the most about her beau Arjun.

In one of her latest interviews with a news portal, Malaika said that finding someone who understands you is difficult. Arjun understands her, makes her smile, laugh and knows her inside out. This just makes everything else work.

Earlier, Malaika had responded to the age difference between her and Arjun by saying that the question does not emerge in a relationship. A relationship is about two minds and heart connecting. However, we are in a society that refuses to move ahead with changing times. While it is okay for an older man to date a younger girl, the opposite is frowned upon and she is called desperate or buddhi. She added that she just has one line for people who think like that, “Take a flying f***”.

On finding love again after a divorce, Malaika said that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in another relationship after she got divorced as she was scared of being heartbroken. But, she wanted to be in love and nurture a relationship. She is so glad she did as it gave her the confidence to put herself out there.

